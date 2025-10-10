Orlando Bloom is on 'the hunt for your next long-term romance' after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom feels 'entitled' to be loved after his split from Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is said to be struggling in his romantic life after he split up with longtime partner Katy Perry.

For those unaware, the 48-year-old English actor and the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter started dating each other in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.

The couple, who had to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020. After almost five years of their daughter’s arrival, they decided to part ways in July 2025.

Per Radar Online, Bloom has been showing interest in nearly every woman who crosses his path but things are not in his favour following his separation from Perry.

An insider told the outlet that people are claiming that The Lord of the Rings star is full of himself, which is hindering him from moving on in life.

The source revealed, "Let's be real. The only thing that was keeping Orlando relevant into middle age was the romance with Katy and the family they started together.”

"He's overplaying his hand with this breakup and on some level, he must understand that,” the insider claimed.

Bloom tried to flirt with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s summer wedding in Venice, Italy, but he ended up facing embarrassment when she gave him a cold response.

Now, he is looking forward to landing a role in the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is currently in the pre-production stage and will start filming next year.

The source said, "Orlando believes a part in this movie will bring him back to prominence and make him a heartthrob again.”

"In his mind, it's still 2003, when women threw themselves at him and he turned down more big-money offers than he accepted. But he's pushing 50 right now and he doesn't really have anything going on in his life apart from his acting career, which has clearly seen better days."

"His rise to fame was basically an overnight success story where he was plucked from obscurity to be in the first Lord of the Rings films,” noted the insider. “He never experienced that period of struggle that most artists go through, including Katy, and that's created character flaws.

Bloom “is still the entitled, spoiled guy he was in his late 20s, and that's a terrible thing to be when you're deep into middle age and you're suddenly on the hunt for your next long-term romance,” the source concluded.