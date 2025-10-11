Real reason behind Adele's sudden disappearance from spotlight

Why Adele vanished from spotlight?

Adele is living a quiet and private life as it is reportedly as part of her long-term plan.

The Hello hitmaker's no formal outing for more than a year has sparked concerns among fans on why one of the world's most celebrated singers has apparently disappeared from the spotlight since her last performance in Las Vegas in November 2024.

Sources shared with Radaronline.com that the 37-year-old singer is "living like a hermit," and she made a deliberate decision to distance from public life.

"This break isn't like the others," an insider told the outlet. "She's deliberately distancing herself from the public."

"Her life right now is very private – almost reclusive. She's careful about what anyone gets to see, even people who've known her for years."

Another industry source shared that Adele "has never been comfortable with fame."

She "loves being on stage, but she can't stand the attention that surrounds it."

Now, "she's finally living the way she's always wanted to – completely on her own terms."

Back in August 2024, during two-year residency Weekends With Adele, the Grammy-winning artist informed the Munich crowd that was going to take a break from music.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I just need a rest, I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now," she said to an emotional concertgoer.

Sharing similar sentiments Adele, who is already mom to a son, said during a performance at Caesars Palace in May 2024 that she wanted to have more kids.

"Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well."