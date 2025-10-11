Prince Harry takes another big step for security in UK

Prince Harry has reportedly taken another major step for security in Britain nearly five months after he lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.

This has been claimed by royal expert Kate Mansey in her report for the Times.

Citing the royal sources, Kate writes, Archie and Lilibet doting father has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case.

The insider claims a formal request has been lodged by Harry with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.

The insider claims, “I can confirm that the duke has written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted.

“While he realises this will not be top of the incoming secretary’s in-tray it is something which should have happened a long time ago. We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now but all he’s asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules which state that an RMB should be conducted each year. The last one for the duke was in 2019.”

The Home Office sources have confirmed that requests for an assessment have been made by Harry

The royal expert shared the report on her X, formerly Twitter handle saying “Exclusive: Prince Harry has not given up on his UK security battle. He has written to the new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood asking for a risk management board assessment.”



