Kate Middleton's 'queenly' return leaves Camilla uneasy: Source

Kate Middleton’s return makes Queen Camilla uneasy

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are reportedly going through some cold rift after the princess's "queenly" comeback.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the dynamic between the two royal ladies seems "icy" and "impossible to ignore."

The rift is said to stem from power struggles, especially after Kate's recovery from cancer and her return to public duties.

A palace insider told the outlet, "What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years.

The Princess of Wales' visible confidence is making Camilla insecure.

"Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her," the source noted.

"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly," the insider added.

A second source noted that Camilla "doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed," as she "worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism."

"Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."

"It's subtle, but it's there," another insider said, adding, "You can feel the competition.”