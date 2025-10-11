Kate Middleton not 'interested in rivalries' as 'balance of power' is shifting

Kate Middleton is not ‘interested in rivalries’, a royal insider has claimed amid reports Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales relationship has deteriorated sharply in recent months.

The palace insiders claimed both Kate and Queen Camilla vying for influence at the heart of King Charles' reign.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources, reported "Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her.”

"Both are aware that the balance of power is shifting – and neither is prepared to step back quietly."

However, another source close to Prince William says "Kate's focused on her duties and her health.

"She's not interested in rivalries, but she won't be diminished either. She knows the public looks to her, and she takes that role seriously."

Another insider said, "It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate."

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned to public duties following her cancer diagnosis last year.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton in her latest message says, “Attention is the most basic form of love. In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us - to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us.”