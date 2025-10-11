Meghan Markle talks about 'depression, anxiety' in latest statement

Meghan Markle has shared insights drawn from the Archewell Foundation’s work across multiple communities experiencing crisis and trauma.

Meghan also talked about people watching their kids struggle with ‘depression, anxiety, and self-harm’ linked to online platforms.

The Duchess and Prince Harry opened the Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City.

In a statement on their website, she said, “Three years ago, we met families whose worlds had shattered. Parents who had lost children to social media-driven suicide. Others watching their kids struggle with depression, anxiety, and self-harm linked to online platforms.

“What began as individual tragedies became the foundation for The Parents’ Network, a community that grew from a small pilot in November 2022 to a global support system serving families across three countries by August 2024.”

Meghan also emphasized that bereaved parents required more than traditional therapy.

“The parents who lost children to social media didn’t just need therapy; they needed other parents who understood their specific grief.

“When these parents came together, they weren’t just sharing stories, they were creating a movement. Utilizing trauma-informed practices, parents created strong bonds and offered healing support through community. They turned their grief into advocacy, They turned their grief into advocacy when they let love fuel their fight for change.”

Meghan concluded with a call to recognize mental health as a shared responsibility. “While the research is sobering, the solutions are within reach—especially when parents, advocates, and communities come together.”