Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle cannot afford anymore mistakes

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 12, 2025

Prince Harry would be devastated with Meghan Markle’s latest move.

The Duke of Sussex would he upset with his wife days after she posted a video of herself with feet up as she crossed the same tunnel where Princess Diana passed away in Paris 1997.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams told OK! Magazine:“I suspect Harry will be horrified and extremely angry, because the video links to the most traumatic period of his life.

“He would be aghast, because even though it wasn’t intentional, it was a very bad mistake.

“Meghan simply cannot afford to behave like that, because of who she is and the fact she has made herself into a brand.”

He continued: “Her airily filming part of Paris, while it wasn’t intended to offend anybody and was clearly a mistake, was grossly insensitive, and these mistakes hold weight.”

