Prince Andrew is given ‘honourable' way to exit UK

Prince Andrew is advised to leave the Royal Family and live in a different country.

The defamed Duke of York, who has been associated with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a multiple times, is told to keep his distance from his relatives.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson writes for The Sun: “The late Queen and now the King have tried everything to punish the Duke but are now left with few levers to pull.”

He added: “He has a cast-iron lease at Royal Lodgeand stripping his Duke of York title is in the power of the Government, not the King.”

“It is now clear Andrew’s Newsnight interview was not only a car crash but not completely candid either. He did not cut off contact with Epstein like he claimed, as our email reveals,” he said.

“King Charles will be shocked by his brother’s sheer brass neck but no longer surprised. Andrew once claimed visiting Epstein in New York was the “honourable and right thing to do,” said the expert.

“If he has an honourable bone in his own body, he should leave the country,” he exclaimed.