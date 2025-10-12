Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry in hot water

Meghan Markle has apparently left her husband Prince Harry in trouble regarding reconciliation with the royal family.

According to a report by the Mirror, the backlash from Meghan’s Paris video – filmed near the spot where late Princess Diana died – has become the latest event to overshadow any positive talk of a royal family reconciliation.

Royal experts have warned this could permanently end any hope of reconciliation. “William sees it as disrespect — not just to his mother, but to her memory.”

The palace has declined comment, but behind closed doors, tempers are at boiling point, claims expert Rob Shuter while writing for his substack ShuterScoop.

He said the fallout has reopened deep wounds between the brothers.

“Harry’s caught in the middle again,” adds the source. “He knows it looks bad but is trying to calm things privately.”

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says, “I suspect Harry will be horrified and extremely angry, because the video links to the most traumatic period of his life.

“He would be aghast, because even though it wasn’t intentional, it was a very bad mistake."

Meghan simply cannot afford to behave like that, because of “who she is and the fact she has made herself into a brand”.