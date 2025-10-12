Prince William 'quietly' preparing to become king as 'frail' Charles sparks new health panic

Prince William 'quietly' preparing to become king

Prince William is ‘quietly’ preparing to step up and take over the throne amid growing concerns for King Charles health.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, 'frail' King Charles has sparked new health panic and “the palace can’t hide this anymore.”

Writing for his substack ShuterScoop, Rob says, “They’re quietly preparing William to step up — fast,” reveals one senior courtier. “The illusion of perfect health is collapsing.”

He made these remarks following King Charles and Prince William’s joint appearance recently.

“At a rare joint appearance with Prince William at London’s COP30 climate summit, the 76-year-old monarch appeared alarmingly thin, pale, and frail,” the expert said.

The royal source tells the expert King Charles ‘suit was hanging off him,’ “He looked like a man fighting something bigger than he’s letting on.”

Rob concludes, “Though Buckingham Palace insists Charles is “doing well” and “continuing light duties,” royal aides privately admit the optics are “impossible to spin.”

While official statements remain relentlessly upbeat, veteran observers are less convinced. “You can’t Photoshop frailty,” says one palace watcher. “What we’re seeing is the reality behind the crown — a monarch in decline.”

Earlier, King Charles and William attended the countdown to COP30.

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever,” the palace shared photos of the father and son on social media handles.