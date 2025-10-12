 
Geo News

Prince William 'quietly' preparing to become king as 'frail' Charles sparks new health panic

King Charles looked like a man fighting something bigger than he’s letting on

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Prince William quietly preparing to become king
Prince William 'quietly' preparing to become king

Prince William is ‘quietly’ preparing to step up and take over the throne amid growing concerns for King Charles health.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, 'frail' King Charles has sparked new health panic and “the palace can’t hide this anymore.”

Writing for his substack ShuterScoop, Rob says, “They’re quietly preparing William to step up — fast,” reveals one senior courtier. “The illusion of perfect health is collapsing.”

He made these remarks following King Charles and Prince William’s joint appearance recently.

“At a rare joint appearance with Prince William at London’s COP30 climate summit, the 76-year-old monarch appeared alarmingly thin, pale, and frail,” the expert said.

The royal source tells the expert King Charles ‘suit was hanging off him,’ “He looked like a man fighting something bigger than he’s letting on.”

Rob concludes, “Though Buckingham Palace insists Charles is “doing well” and “continuing light duties,” royal aides privately admit the optics are “impossible to spin.”

While official statements remain relentlessly upbeat, veteran observers are less convinced. “You can’t Photoshop frailty,” says one palace watcher. “What we’re seeing is the reality behind the crown — a monarch in decline.”

Earlier, King Charles and William attended the countdown to COP30.

“The event brought together climate and nature leaders, along with innovative UK-led solutions to nature’s biggest challenges. Tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is more important now than ever,” the palace shared photos of the father and son on social media handles.

Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle cannot afford anymore mistakes
Prince Harry knows Meghan Markle cannot afford anymore mistakes
Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement'
Queen Elizabeth II dancing skills protected by ‘NDA agreement'
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were most damaged by TV show
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were most damaged by TV show
Meghan Markle has defied private principles to go to Paris, claim insiders
Meghan Markle has defied private principles to go to Paris, claim insiders
Queen Camilla charms crowd with James Bond cocktail reference
Queen Camilla charms crowd with James Bond cocktail reference
King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video video
King Charles, William's joint appearance overshadowed by Heidi Klum video
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Kate Middleton honors Diana with jewelry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy lunch with THIS famous friend in NYC