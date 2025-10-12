Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago

Gigi Hadid makes shocking revelation: 'World was so hard'

Gigi Hadid has made a shocking revelation about getting bullied.

Ahead of walking for Victoria's Secret next week, the ex-girlfriend of Zayn Malik talked about body-shaming.

In an Instagram video posted by Victoria's Secret official page, Gigi discussed getting bullied when she made her debut 10 years ago.

Getting emotional, the supermodel admitted, "So, you can imagine what I felt when I got my first show..." before addressing her younger self, "She just wanted it so bad. And like, I was thinking about it earlier today."

"And I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her. And not just me, is hard on girls," Gigi said.

Adding, "And then you look back at pictures and you're like, "I was the s**t." Like that was an awesome time. And I deserved to be there."

"And to continue to come back to this show just so happy for her - that girl that got the first show, and also my teenage self who watched the show," the supermodel noted.

This comes ahead of Gigi Hadid walking at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.