 
Geo News

Evan Peters gets honest 'Tron: Ares' ending

Evan Peters, who plays Julian Dillinger, weighs in on talks of 'Tron 4' after 'Ares' finale

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2025

Evan Peters plays coy about Tron 4
Evan Peters plays coy about 'Tron 4'

The end of Tron: Ares has made ground for a potential fourth instalment, fans believe.

Reports suggest that the key hint for a potential fourth installment is that Julian Dillinger, the antagonist played by Evan Peters and a CEO, is behind bars; however, he has managed to find an old identity disc that transforms him into Sark, the main villain from the 1982 film Tron.

Now, in a chat with Collider, the actor plays coy about potential Tron 4, saying, "Well, we'll see. We’ll see in 20 years if that pans out. But it was incredibly cool to be inside the Grid, and in the creation, but it was surreal." 

He continues, "I didn't actually get to put on the Sark helmet, which is kind of a bummer, but I did get a little lean back, and he does lean back a lot in the original Tron."

"I wonder if they had, like, metal things for his legs so he could go all the way back when Master C is electrocuting him or taking his power?"

Apart from this, Evan, in a previous interview, says about his character, "[In the] second film, the Dillingers are unveiling NCom12 and now Julian is unveiling this military AI, Ares."

"So it sort of kicks off the movie. But like you said, it was in the writing, and then our characters' relationship and dynamic – that was pretty fresh and new to the series. I was excited to jump on board with that," the actor notes.

Ares: Tron is playing in cinemas.

Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Mandy Moore remembers Diane Keaton in touching words
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Kris Jenner 'freaks out' as Kim Kardashian plans to quit family show
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Ryan Reynolds reflects on John Candy's death
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Gigi Hadid recalls getting bullied 10 years ago
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
Victoria Beckham thinks Brooklyn Beckham is fed up with Nicola Peltz drama?
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe
James Gunn unveils big plans for DC universe