Diego Luna recalls stepping outside of his comfort zone in new movie

Diego Luna gets candid about dancing in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Diego Luna, a star who has several critically acclaimed projects under his belt, had to face a scene which, he says, made him step out of his comfort zone.



He's referring to a scene in his new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, where he had to dance. "I need many tequilas to dance," the Andor star shares.

The Narcos actor admits, "I am not a dancer. It was a challenge, but a fun one to take. I flew to New York and I had a session with choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and that's the moment where we were like, 'Okay, I think there's a chance we will get there.'"

Recalling the choreographer's words, Diego shares, "He was very clear to me. He said, 'This is about bringing layers, and you've got to be patient."

Passing this phase, the 45-year-old recalls another challenge that came into his way: a stark difference between how an actor and dancer prepare.

This difference was boiled down to the use of the mirrors. "We don't work with mirrors," Diego says about the actors.

He continues, "Mirrors are no good to us. There's actors that cannot even see themselves on the monitors. Because it gets ruined, the process gets ******* basically."

On the other hand, he notes, Dancers are the opposite. They have to look at themselves all the time to understand what's not perfect. It took me a while to learn to see myself in that mirror without judging myself in a way that made me just run away."

However, Diego adds that he started to find his footing when he started to work with his co-star Jennfier Lopez.

"I didn't start enjoying the journey until she came in," he says. "I was anxious and suffering," he remembers.

"Suddenly, when she came in, Sergio said to me, 'I know you are worried, and you should be, but whatever you don't get right, she's going to make it look right. It's going to look great, because she's bringing that other thing that you are missing,'" Diego concludes.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is in theatres.