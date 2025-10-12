Kirsten Dunst reveals her favourite Channing Tatum movies

Photo: Kirsten Dunst shares which Channing Tatum movies she likes the most

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum are teaming up for their highly anticipated new film Roofman, and the admiration between the two co-stars is mutual.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Dunst opened up about her favorite performances by Tatum, returning the compliment after he recently gushed about her work.

“I’m just so proud of him, and Derek, and I really love this group so much,” Dunst said warmly of her Roofman collaborators.

When asked which of Tatum's films she loved most, the actress replied, “I loved Foxcatcher and 21 Jump Street."

"Those two are my faves,” she remarked before moving to a new topic.

Her comments came shortly after Tatum told the outlet at the Toronto International Film Festival that his favorite Dunst movie is 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, the film that launched her Hollywood career.

“Everything she’s ever done, I’ve been obsessed with,” Tatum admitted, confessing that joining forces with Dunst in Roofman, where their characters fall in love, made him “a bit nervous.”