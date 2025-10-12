Blake Shelton on his influence over Gwen Stefani kids: 'Not rattled'

Photo: Blake Shelton weighed in on his influence over Gwen Stefani kids

Blake Shelton has fully embraced his role as a stepdad and he’s doing it with heart.

In a resurfaced interview from earlier this year, the country musician reflected on his close bond with wife Gwen Stefani’s three sons, Kingston 18, Zuma, and Apollo in chat with PEOPLE Magazine.

Shelton has been helping the boys explore their musical passions even giving Kingston and Zuma a stage of their own at his bar and restaurant, Ole Red, in Oklahoma.

“When they get up there, you would assume they've been doing this for 10 years. They're very comfortable and not rattled at all,” Shelton told People.

He continued, “They have three professional musicians in their life and have grown up standing on the side of stages watching this their entire life, so they have it in their mind how to be when they get out there — but man, I sure wasn't that calm when I would get onstage.”

While both Kingston and Zuma share a love for music, Shelton noted that their styles are distinct.

“That particular venue makes more sense for Zuma. He's leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent,” he shared.

“He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see.”

Shelton added that his influence has been natural, not forced, “I never try to force my music."

"I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on,” he concluded.