Michael J. Fox sheds light on Lea Thompson's reluctance to work with him

Michael J. Fox gets honest about Lea Thompson's behavior on 'Back to the Future' set

Michael J. Fox is recalling the challenging time of his life with Lea Thompson.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine to promote his upcoming book Future Boy, the 64-year-old Canadian-American actor and activist reflected on the tough phase of his life as he was filming two films together, Family Ties and Back to the Future.

Fox, who worked opposite Lea Thompson in the 1985 film Back to the Future, revealed that she acted “snooty” around him initially because her friend Eric Stoltz was playing the lead role of Marty McFly but he eventually secured the role.

He also turned out to be the star of Family Ties during the crucial time in Hollywood when only film stars were given priority over TV actors.

Fox said of Thompson, “She was not ready to work with a TV actor.”

The Teen Wolf star added, “She's really honest about that and really sweet about it. She said she thought I was an imposter, and she was pissed off because her friend was no longer in the movie.”

However, he never paid heed to the Red Dawn star’s behavior because “I was so unaware of what anyone else thought because I was so consumed with what I thought.”

It is pertinent to mention that Fox’s forthcoming book, Future Boy, will be out on October 14, 2025.