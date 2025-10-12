Ryan Reynolds raves about comedian he never met

Ryan Reynolds raves about late comic John Candy

Ryan Reynolds, whose own comic timing is hilarious, says that he is a long-time fan of late comedian John Candy, though he never met him personally.



The star, who died from a heart attack at 43 during a shooting, has a documentary on his life, John Candy: I Like Me.

Produced by the Deadpool star, he says John, who is like him, a Canadian, “Beyond the obvious ones, he’s Canadian, and he owned a sports team, he [also] had this sort of tendency to act like he was running out of time. Unfortunately, in John’s case, he was.”

The documentary includes interviews from the Uncle Buck actor's close circles, who recall the stories about him as they pay a tribute to him.

“I can’t say how he is in real life, but hearing people share their stories of their time with John, there’s always one common denominator there: he was a good person when nobody was watching,” the Marvel star notes. "These days, that’s more of a fleeting resource than we realize.”

More in the interview with People, Ryan remembers the day John died, “I was in Vancouver when I heard. I was shocked how young he was, even though I was a pup."

"I was still figuring out who I was at 43. I felt a selfish pang, weirdly. I thought, ‘I’m not gonna get any more John Candy movies. I don’t get to see him be John Candy anymore. That seems like a crime,’” he concludes.

John Candy: I Like Me is streaming on Prime Video.