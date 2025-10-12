Kirsten Dunst drops 'sweet' remarks for her latest co-star

Kirsten Dunst raves about 'Roofman' co-star Channing Tatum

Kirsten Dunst's latest movie, Roofman, stars Channing Tatum, who previously said he was "so intimidated to work" with the actress.



Now, reacting to his comment, the Spider-Man star says, “That's so sweet." The actress also adds she viewed Channing positively before shooting Roofman. “

"I had loved him in so many movies, and he's just an anomaly to me, all the facets of who he is,” Kirsten says about him in a chat with People. “And he's such a genuine person. He's such a kind guy. And he's so talented.”

"And I'm just really excited for people to see him in this movie, in this role,” the actress, who plays Leigh Wainscott, shares about her co-star's on-screen role. “I'm just so proud of him, and Derek, and I really love this group so much.”

Meanwhile, its logline read, Jeffrey (Tatum), a "former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman."

Derek Cianfrance serves as director to Roofman, which is in cinemas.