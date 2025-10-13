Kate Middleton lauded for ‘most important campaign of her life'

Kate Middleton‘s latest writings about the harmful impact of smartphones is a lesson for Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales, who has written a paper on the issue, can turn out to be one of her biggest causes.

Speaking about the her work, Royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror: "I think this could be one of the most important campaigns that Catherine has so far spearheaded. As a society, we are grappling with the very real challenges that modern technology has thrown at us: trying to live in two, three, even multiple worlds at the same time.

"Writing in collaboration with a Harvard professor gives an extra dimension to words that will ring true in almost every household up and down the country. How many of us are constantly distracted by our phones, “physically present but mentally absent”as Catherine puts it?

"I think she’s entirely right: we have to lead by example when it comes to family life. Children need to know and feel that they come first — and that simply can’t come across if their parents are constantly distracted by their screens.

"It is a modern-day crisis in which so many of us are, as she says, 'simply no longer able to engage fully with people who are right in front of us,’” she noted.