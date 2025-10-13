Prince William plans to limit royal duties to immediate family in surprise move

Prince William’s royal slim-down to go further than King Charles’

Prince William is planning to make the royal family even smaller than his father, King Charles, did when he became King in 2022, a new report has revealed.

While Charles reduced the number of working royals, the Prince of Wales wants to go further by keeping royal duties within the immediate royal family only.

According to an insider, William is trying to shape the monarchy in a way that suits his own life, with a stronger focus on family and privacy.

Unlike past monarchs, William is very involved in daily family life, enjoys doing the school run, and prefers spending time in the countryside.

"William is reshaping things on his own terms," the tipster told Radar Online. "He's convinced that a leaner monarchy is the way forward.

“But if he pulls back too much, and if the public stops seeing royals out meeting people and doing engagements, that bond begins to weaken. He really needs to tread carefully."

"He's deeply focused on his family," the insider continued to share of his bond with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Unlike Charles, who doesn't have young children at home, William enjoys doing the school run and spending time in the countryside – his lifestyle is completely different."