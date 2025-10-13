Prince Harry feels Meghan Markle is 'beaten' in the name of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is upset that his wife has made headlines over malicious content.

The Duke of Sussex was shocked when Meghan Markle was called out for posting a video with her feet up in Paris as she crossed the same tunnel where Princess Diana passed away back in 1997, says an insider.

One of the couple's friends said: "Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel."

Their pal added: "He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked."

This comes days after Meghan Markle made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in support of Balenciaga.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different.

"This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga