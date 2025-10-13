 
Prince Harry, Meghan and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rivalry

Royal expert highlights Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s efforts to champion mental health causes

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton now lead separate lives, however, their dedication to mental health and online safety remains a common priority.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the World Mental Health Day gala in New York to receive their Humanitarians of the Year award.

The Sussexes were chosen for the accolade in recognition of their work in raising awareness about the effects of digital technology on mental wellbeing.

Soon after, the Princess of Wales released an essay addressing similar issues. Now, royal expert Jennie Bond claims that all three of them share common ground despite their ongoing rivalry.

"I don't think this is a rivalry between Harry and Meghan and William and Catherine,” she told The Mirror. “The two princes and Catherine were involved in mental health issues before Meghan came along. It is something they care deeply about.”

Bond continued, "The message that both couples are now promoting is that society has to do something about the dangers that the Internet, and particularly social media, pose to our children.

“It is an important message, and one that affects us all,” she said, adding that “both couples should rightly be applauded for using their fame, be it as royals or celebrities, to highlight this crucial issue."

