Prince Andrew has ‘frustrated' staff with truth about Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has shocked Royal aides with his constant lies about Jeffrey Epstein.



The Duke of York, who reportedly lied during his Newsnight interview in 2019 about his associations with the convicted sec offender and financier, has upset Royal staff on the deepest level.

An aide said: “There is exasperation and frustration at new revelations and that there is nothing much more that can be done.

They add: “Everything that can be done has been.”

This comes as Royal expert Matt Wilkinson writes for The Sun: “The late Queen and now the King have tried everything to punish the Duke but are now left with few levers to pull.”

He added: “He has a cast-iron lease at Royal Lodgeand stripping his Duke of York title is in the power of the Government, not the King.”

“It is now clear Andrew’s Newsnight interview was not only a car crash but not completely candid either. He did not cut off contact with Epstein like he claimed, as our email reveals,” he said.