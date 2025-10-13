Prince Harry asked to stay away from ‘complex business,' do this instead

Prince Harry is advised to look into his charity ventures through scrutiny.

The Duke of Sussex, who has recently lost his charity agreement with the government if Chad, is reminded his line of work is not easy.

The former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "Although he doesn’t seem to be directly implicated in this latest fallout, the Chad Government does cite what it perceives to be his charity’s 'arrogant and disrespectful behaviour'.

"I think he has probably now learned that setting up charities and managing them successfully is a complex business. And, through no fault of his own, Harry doesn’t have much experience of running a business."

Jennie added: "Perhaps Harry would be better advised in future to use his platform, and it is a powerful and influential platform, to support established charities and causes he believes in — without getting involved in their management.

"He already does that with the WellChild Awards, and his attendance is hugely valuable in every way. Having said that, his Invictus Games are an undoubted success and go from strength to strength. So he must be doing something right!” she noted.