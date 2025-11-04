 
Prince William receives praises over his passion for Earthshot work

Former aide says Prince William works hard behind the scenes on The Earthshot Prize

F. Quraishi
November 04, 2025

Prince William’s former aide shares how dedicated he is to saving the planet

Prince William received praises for his work on The Earthshot Prize as his former aide revealed how deeply he is involved with the project.

Jason Knauf, who has worked with the Prince of Wales for many years and now runs the prize, said the Prince is very hands-on and full of energy and hope.

The Earthshot Prize, started by William in 2020, gives £1 million each to five winners who come up with ideas to help protect and repair the planet.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Knauf said, "This decade is critical. It is a window in which we still have time to act, and because Prince William believes it can be a great human success story, he approaches it with urgency and optimism.”

William is currently in Brazil for five days of events leading up to this year’s awards ceremony with Knauf revealing the future King is very focused on making a real difference.

"He gets on the phone, attends meetings, and is always thinking about how he can create new opportunities for our finalists,” he revealed.

Knauf continued, “He enjoys supporting their leadership and ideas and is really focused on how we can all do more. He knows we have to do more.

“Because of what science requires and what our finalists want to achieve, he’s never satisfied until they get close to their goals. Especially at this halfway point, it’s clear we must make a big impact.”

