Robert Irwin 'throwing himself at every moneymaking opportunity' for THIS

Source claims Robert Irwin is on a 'mission' to gain financial stability

October 13, 2025

Robert Irwin, the only son of Steve Irwin, is reportedly making efforts to land lucrative projects to support his family and family zoo in Australia.

According to Radar Online, the 21-year-old zookeeper, actor, wildlife photographer, and conservationist’s mother, Terri Irwin, is looking up to him to secure financially rewarding deals in order to keep the family business afloat.

Steve left only a $200,000 insurance policy to Irwin, daughter Bindi Irwin, and his wife Terri at the time of his passing in 2006 and the family has been making efforts to gain financial stability ever since.

The insider told the outlet, "The last few years have been very tough.”

"The family's Australia Zoo has struggled a fair amount, but COVID really took a toll and they've been trying their darndest to climb out of debt.”

"Terri wants to keep it all running, not just for the family, but for Steve's legacy. That means she needs to bring in a small fortune. Right now, Robert is her best hope – and he's throwing himself at every moneymaking opportunity,” the source explained.

Robert is working hard to build a stable future, as the insider shared, "Robert's sole goal is to earn as much money as he can to pay off their debts and set the zoo and his mother up for the future.”

"He's so handsome, charming and authentic. Everyone has taken such a shine to him, the job offers are rolling in. Of course, the ladies are lining up as well, which he's enjoying, but, ultimately, Robert is on a mission to help set his mum up for life,” the source concluded.

