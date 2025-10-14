Kate Middleton heartbroken over invasion of privacy & sparks ban: ‘Cruel people don't stop'

Kate Middleton’ desire to set up wall of steel around George, Charlotte, Louis after ‘painful’ and ‘heartbreaking’ past comes out

Following Kate Middleton’s essay on the dangers of social media, alongside Harvard Medical School's Professor Robert Waldinger, an insider has come forward about how her views affect her children.

An insider delivered the insights, and spoke to RadarOnline while delivering the news.

According to them, “for Kate, this isn't just about screen time or online safety – it's about protecting her children from something no mother should ever have to face.”

In this, the insider referenced Kate’s topless sunbathing pictures that started circulating back in 2012.

According to the insider “she knows those photos are still out there, and the idea of George or Charlotte one day seeing them is heartbreaking for her. It's one of the main reasons she’s drawn such a hard line when it comes to smartphones.”

Another Palace insider also chimed in on the same issue and doubled down when saying, “She's painfully aware that nothing ever really disappears online. The experience left her scarred. She's determined that her children won't be exposed to those images, or to the cruelty of people who still share or comment on them.”

But that is not where the conversation ended because another source has since stepped forward and revealed “she's seen firsthand the level of online abuse directed at the royal family – the trolling, the threats, even the terrorist chatter that sometimes appears on social media.”

And “she doesn't want her kids anywhere near that,” so “the phones will come later, but only when she knows they’re emotionally ready.”

For those unversed with the actual essay, it featured the words, “when we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we're not just being distracted – we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires.”