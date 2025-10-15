George MacKay reflects on working with Callum Turner

Photo: George MacKay recalls working with Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner

Callum Turner and George MacKay star alongside each other in Rose of Nevada.

The duo's trippy new sci-fi odyssey sees the pair transform into Cornish fishermen stuck 30 years in the past.

Now, MacKay has opened up about the experience while speaking with Metro at the film’s premiere during the London Film Festival.

During this chat, the 1917 star reflected on what it was like to immerse himself in the demanding world of local fishing.

“It was great,” he began.

“We learnt a good bit. Lee Carter – the fisherman whose boat we were using – was amazing. We never went to go and do a shift with Lee because those guys work all hours as well, every day of the year,” he shared.

Photo: Callum Turner and George MacKay as Cornish fishermen in 'Rose of Nevada'

In addition to his on-set experience, the actor revealed that he spent time researching and observing the trade to capture it authentically.

“I watched a lot of stuff on it, we spoke to Lee, and just the stories we would get – it’s an intense way of living, it’s an intense way of life,” he added.

“Just even then, to be on the boat itself, to feel when your hands get cold, the weight of the machinery, all the stuff that they were using.”

He concluded, “I learnt by osmosis and picking bits up from what was told to us, but it’s a serious way to make a living. It’s tough work.”