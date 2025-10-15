Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on turning off social media comments

Meghan Markle reflects on building a positive online community

Meghan Markle finally broke her silence on why she turned off comments on her social media accounts months after making comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the steps she’s taken to shield herself from online hate, revealing how she prioritizes her mental health.

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., Prince Harry’s wife discussed her decision to turn off comments on both her personal Instagram account and the page for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

She explained that while the move helps protect her from negativity, it also creates a safer space for her supporters.

"There are certain things that I have done, just for my own self-preservation, but also that I've applied to the brand and for the people that are incredibly supportive,” Meghan explained.

She added, “By design, I also recognise that a lot of those people aren't going to my page to see negativity, and so not just protecting myself or the people that work with me, but also the supporters. So I don't have the comment section on.”

"I know the question can be around naysayers, but if you really see the groundswell of support that surrounds the brand and me, that's what I feel the most, and that's what I appreciate,” the Duchess continued.

“That's a choice, and yet, part of that challenge that I was trying to solve. How do I build a community?

"That is so key to this brand and it's so key to how I like to show up in the world," she said, before questioning, “How do we actually connect, if you can't have comments and exchange?"