 
Geo News

Meghan Markle admits she is ‘exploring' possibilities with her brand

Meghan Markle talks about her new strategy to produce content

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 15, 2025

Meghan Markle is talking about her game plan when it comes to producing content and videos.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC, spoke about her new method of reaching out to audiences.

“Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow as ever,” she said.

“So I think looking at that format – again, it’s a year of learns – so we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons – it’s a lot of work,’” she said.

“So exploring all the options of what that could look like,” she noted.

