 
Geo News

Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'

Meghan Markle talks about her future work and efforts towards building a stable empire

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 15, 2025

Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire
Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'

Meghan Markle is speaking about her struggles and touches upon what goes into building a long lasting business empire.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC this Tuesday, admits that she is thinking long term when it comes to her brands.

“So I think looking at that format - again, it’s a year of learns - so we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons - it’s a lot of work,’” she said.

She added of her acting role in ‘Suits’: “And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes.”

“Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow as ever,” she said.

“That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are,” she said with a smile, recallin

Meghan said she is thus “leveraging her significant influence to build a successful, long-lasting business empire.”

Meghan Markle finally speaks out on Netflix future
Meghan Markle finally speaks out on Netflix future
Meghan Markle pal spills truth behind ‘orchestrated' entry
Meghan Markle pal spills truth behind ‘orchestrated' entry
Meghan Markle's near palpable desire for luxury lands her in juvenile territory
Meghan Markle's near palpable desire for luxury lands her in juvenile territory
Story about King Charles piercing continues to mislead readers
Story about King Charles piercing continues to mislead readers
Royal family releases exciting video of prince's F-16 flight video
Royal family releases exciting video of prince's F-16 flight
Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kate's unannounced visit
Kensington Palace issues statement after William and Kate's unannounced visit
Prince William and Kate release photos from surprise visit to Northern Ireland video
Prince William and Kate release photos from surprise visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'excited for a fresh start' for their kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'excited for a fresh start' for their kids