Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'

Meghan Markle is speaking about her struggles and touches upon what goes into building a long lasting business empire.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC this Tuesday, admits that she is thinking long term when it comes to her brands.

“So I think looking at that format - again, it’s a year of learns - so we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons - it’s a lot of work,’” she said.

She added of her acting role in ‘Suits’: “And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes.”

“Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow as ever,” she said.

“That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are,” she said with a smile, recallin

Meghan said she is thus “leveraging her significant influence to build a successful, long-lasting business empire.”