 
Geo News

Queen Camilla ‘celebrates' amid ongoing hate on Meghan Markle's new video

Buckingham Palace shares latest update on Queen Camilla on social media

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2025

Royal family drops new post as Queen Camilla celebrates major milestone
Royal family drops new post as Queen Camilla celebrates major milestone 

Royal family dropped a new update as Queen Camilla “celebrated” a major milestone amid ongoing hate surrounding Meghan Markle’s new video.

The palace shared a video on their official Instagram account, sharing glimpse inside Camilla’s celebration at Clarence House.

The Queen marked the 100th anniversary of the UK’s largest children’s reading charity. “Celebrating 100 years of @BookTrust with an old friend!” the caption read.

It added, “Joined by friends and supporters of the charity, The Queen, as Patron of BookTrust, hosted a reception to celebrate the special occasion.

“BookTrust has been helping children and families experience the transformational benefits of reading together, reaching 1.4 million families each year.

“Through BookTrust’s programme Bookstart Baby, they provide a book for every child in the UK before their first birthday.

“This year’s book is a brand new Peter Rabbit title called Four Happy Bunnies and it has been exclusively written for the programme. To launch the book, The Queen met a special guest, Peter Rabbit!”

This comes as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex receives hate over her new controversial video near the site of Princess Diana’s fatal crash.

As per Radar Online, not only has the video upset the royal family, Prince Harry is also said to be deeply upset with Meghan that she filmed a short video near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Prince William, Kate gush over Ireland's ‘heart of Orchard County'
Prince William, Kate gush over Ireland's ‘heart of Orchard County'
Meghan Markle admits she is ‘exploring' possibilities with her brand
Meghan Markle admits she is ‘exploring' possibilities with her brand
Prince William, Kate praise 'wonderful' Irish farm reviving linen tradition
Prince William, Kate praise 'wonderful' Irish farm reviving linen tradition
Prince William, Kate Middleton conclude their day-long visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William, Kate Middleton conclude their day-long visit to Northern Ireland
Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'
Meghan Markle spills what goes on into creating ‘long lasting business empire'
Prince William, Kate Middleton drop heartwarming photos from Northern Ireland
Prince William, Kate Middleton drop heartwarming photos from Northern Ireland
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry needs his papa on ‘human level'
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry needs his papa on ‘human level'
King Charles cuts off Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from upcoming festivities amid Epstein scandal
King Charles cuts off Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from upcoming festivities amid Epstein scandal