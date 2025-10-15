Queen Camilla ‘celebrates' amid ongoing hate on Meghan Markle's new video

Royal family drops new post as Queen Camilla celebrates major milestone

Royal family dropped a new update as Queen Camilla “celebrated” a major milestone amid ongoing hate surrounding Meghan Markle’s new video.

The palace shared a video on their official Instagram account, sharing glimpse inside Camilla’s celebration at Clarence House.

The Queen marked the 100th anniversary of the UK’s largest children’s reading charity. “Celebrating 100 years of @BookTrust with an old friend!” the caption read.

It added, “Joined by friends and supporters of the charity, The Queen, as Patron of BookTrust, hosted a reception to celebrate the special occasion.

“BookTrust has been helping children and families experience the transformational benefits of reading together, reaching 1.4 million families each year.

“Through BookTrust’s programme Bookstart Baby, they provide a book for every child in the UK before their first birthday.

“This year’s book is a brand new Peter Rabbit title called Four Happy Bunnies and it has been exclusively written for the programme. To launch the book, The Queen met a special guest, Peter Rabbit!”

This comes as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex receives hate over her new controversial video near the site of Princess Diana’s fatal crash.

As per Radar Online, not only has the video upset the royal family, Prince Harry is also said to be deeply upset with Meghan that she filmed a short video near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.