Prince William, Kate Middleton conclude their day-long visit to Northern Ireland

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark the end of their one-day Northern Ireland visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their day in Northern Ireland at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, October 14, where they first visited the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College in Cookstown, then moved to Mallon Farm in County Tyrone.

William and Kate’s long day ended at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh, “a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices!”

In the photographs shared on their official Instagram account, both Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen holding a basket while gently picking ripe apples from the tree.

Another picture featured the royal couple standing indoors and having apple juice while other pictures showed them meeting with staff of Long Meadow Cider.

The last image in the carousel captured the moments of William and Kate wearing aprons and rolling the dough.

“Now three generations strong, the McKeevers are growing opportunity and sustainability at the heart of Orchard County,” the caption read.

“Great to see the connection and love at the heart of everything they do here,” it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that William and Kate paid an unplanned visit to Northern Ireland ahead of the Prince of Wales’ solo trip to Brazil.