‘Terrified' Sarah Ferguson desperate to distance herself from ex Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson fears of being ‘completely’ alone if she leave Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly finding a way to leave the Royal Lodge as she tries to distance herself from her ex-husband Prince Andrew and his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the Duchess of York is “afraid” to leave the 30-room estate as she fears she would be left “completely alone.”

According to a report by Radar Online, Fergie is "emotionally exhausted and desperate to escape" life at Royal Lodge but feels "too old, too tired, and too fearful" to start over on her own.

"Sarah feels utterly trapped,” the insider said of Fergie’s life amid her ongoing scandal regarding resurfaced emails she sent to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider said Ferguson is “furious that, after everything she's survived – cancer, heartbreak, humiliation – she's now being pulled back into Andrew's and the Epstein mess again.”

“She'd love to move out of Royal Lodge, but she's terrified of what that would mean. She's older, she's tired, and she's afraid of being completely alone."

A pal of Fergie went on to note that she has “no love left” for Andrew as “partner” despite being tied to him for decades now.

“He's her past and, in some sad way, her safety net. Even when he ruins her peace, she still feels responsible for him,” they added.

But the ongoing hate she’s been subjected to has made it harder for her to even “catch a break.” "Every time she gets her life back on track, something from Andrew's past and the Epstein mess drags her down again,” they said.

“She's angry, but she's also frightened – scared of losing her place in the royal fold, frightened of being written off as tainted by association."