Meghan Markle finally backs Harry's efforts to reconcile with King Charles

Harry, King Charles reunion hopes rise as Meghan warms to idea of royal connection

Meghan Markle has reportedly come to understand the importance of maintaining ties with the Royal family, particularly King Charles.

According to a new report, there is a shift in the Duchess of Sussex’s approach and she is now backing the Duke to mend ties with the monarch.

As reported by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently exploring ways to mend fractured relationship with the royal family.

A source told the publication that after years of distance from the royals, Meghan is quietly working on a reconciliation strategy and supported Harry’s recent solo meeting with King Charles.

They said the meeting at the Clarence House, when Harry saw his cancer-stricken father aftar almost two years, happened with the former Suits star's blessings.

"They need the [Royal] Family. Meghan is aware of that," the source said on Meghan's changed views about the royals.

"Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father," the insider added.