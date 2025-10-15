Sarah Ferguson's birthday: Inside the ‘gratitude' for her daughters and grandchildren

On the day of Sarah Ferguson’s birthday lets take a look back

Caught amid scandal due to her email correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein that has been leaked by the Mail on Sunday, this year’s birthday has seen radio silence on the Duchess of York’s social media, as of writing this piece.

This is a stark contrast to last years’ where she posted a picture of herself, holding up a cupcake, in a bright neon blue jacket.

There was also a social media caption to go alongside it and it reads, “Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes!”

At the time cancer was fresh on the Duchess’ plate of woes and in light of that she wrote, “I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren.”

She had also signed off last year by writing, “it has been an extraordinary, full year - a year of recovery and of growth - and I just feel so lucky. Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes.”

For those unversed, this year the royal has turned 66 years old.