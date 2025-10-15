Prince Harry's ‘desire for attention' above all else gets exposed publically: Watch

Prince Harry turns into ‘needy’ man with an overwhelming ‘desire for attention’

Prince Harry’s actions at the Project Healthy Minds gala has caused him to become the talk of the town, and has even been handed him the title ‘needy’.

The whole thing revolves around a cheeky display of PDA the Duke of Sussex showed off for his wife, on the red carpet.

It involved his hand going towards his butt in a seemingly playful squeeze, followed by a smile.

Following this, a body language expert has come forward to offer her take on what they may mean, subconsciously.

She spoke to Express US when delivering the verdict on Prince Harry and said, “This is often a 'secret' sign that celebrity couples use when they're posing on the red carpet, and the reasons for doing it can vary.”

Because “this is a very important, high-profile, and serious event for the couple rather than a fun party-style outing, and that does make it appear a little odd.”

The expert even pointed out how “voth are dressed soberly for business rather than sexy, and both are promoting a more campaigning side to their lives.”

Howeve, “if this were a red carpet for Meghan's Netflix series, then some sexual appreciation might work the narrative a little better in terms of tone as well as plugging the fact that all his wife's beekeeping and flower sprinkles just make her even hotter in his book.”

While she admits, “as a sexy interaction, this might look adorable, as though he can't wait to get her home, and his naughty smile suggests he sees this as grade A flirting with his sexy wife.” But “there can be other motivations for bum-touching in public, though. It can suggest a needy desire for attention, a bit like a small kid trying to get their mother's attention when she's chatting with other grown-ups.”

“Or it can be a soothing ritual to calm someone down when they're nervous in public, although that would be unlikely with the very confident Meghan,” Ms James added before signing off too.