Kate Middleton seen as royal family's steady force while Meghan causes disruption

Kate Middleton called the ‘modern Diana’ without the drama

Kate Middleton is increasingly being seen as the steady force holding the royal family together, while Meghan Markle causes more disruptions with her antics.

While the Duchess of Sussex has made headlines for stepping away from royal traditions and public attacks against the royals, Kate is praised for her calm, respectful approach and growing role within the monarchy.

According to Radar Online, people even see her as a modern version of Princess Diana, but without “the drama.”

Speaking with the publication, former royal butler Grant Harrold said, "That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect.”

An insider also echoed the same sentiments, "Kate has always been revered by the royal family – she's their steady hand and moral compass.”

“People behind the scenes say she's 'Diana without the drama.' The late princess had heart and charisma, but Kate brings composure and quiet strength. That's exactly what the monarchy needs now,” they added.

Comparing Kate to Meghan, a royal aide said, "There's a deep recognition that Kate's public image is what's holding the monarchy together.

“She's seen as reliable, warm, and scandal-free – everything Meghan Markle wasn't. The Queen adored her, Charles trusts her, and William relies on her completely."

"She never once sought sympathy – she wanted her story to help others. That's who she is. She's more than just the next queen – she's the monarchy's anchor,” added a pal of Kate Middleton.