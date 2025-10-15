Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face massive 'threat' about royal titles after William statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face massive 'threat' about royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently got a strong warning regarding their royal titles following the latest statement of Prince William.

Prince William has revealed that he will seek to modernise the monarchy when he becomes sovereign.

Speaking to Eugene Levy for a travel show, Prince William said, "Change is on my agenda –- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

Following Prince William’s remarks, a royal insider tells the National Examiner, per Cosmopolitan that Meghan and Harry “see this sort of talk as a very thinly-veiled threat.”

The royal source claims, “It’s pretty much accepted within the royal household that once he does take the throne, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will immediately get their titles yanked.”

The insider continues, “He hasn’t said it publicly but the things he’s said in this interview, this big emphasis on how he will change things, is certainly being seen by a lot of people as him all but coming out and confirming that cutting Harry and Meghan completely loose is part of the plan.”

Meanwhile, the royal insider told Daily Beast in April, “There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”