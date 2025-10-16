Kim Kardashian shares why she panicked over infamous diamond earring scene

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind viral earring meltdown

Kim Kardashian is lifting the lid on one of the viral moments of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 44-year-old reality star made a recent appearance at the October 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and looked back on the reality show 2011 episode, showing her with her family and her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries on a vacation in Bora Bora.

Following the loss of her earring in ocean, water which brought her to tears, prompting her sister Kourtney Kardashian to say her famous lines, “Kim, there’s people that are dying."

Eventually, the earrings were found by Kylie Jenner.

Now, Kim, on the podcast, explained why she panicked after the loss of her earrings.

"That was one of my first biggest purchases, so they weren't insured yet," she dished, "That's why I was so upset is because that would be money down the drain. If I had insured them then I could just claim them and could have gotten my money back but I hadn't insured them."

"Kylie dove down, found it with her goggles in the ocean and then went back and found the earring back. So I have the full exact earring," Kim recalled.