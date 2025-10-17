King Charles is demanded answers as Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'

King Charles is demanded answers Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'

King Charles is under pressure to find a a solution to Prince Andrew problem.

His Majesty is left with no choice but to take away his younger brother’s Royal privileges amid excerpts from Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexually assaulting Giuffre back in the days, has been further exposed in an excerpt from the victim’s new book.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I think things have reached such a state now, with the latest excerpts from Virgina Giuffre’s book, that the public wants another show of punishment for Andrew.

"It seems impossible to force him out of Royal Lodge, but he could certainly be removed from the Order of the Garter.

"It is a hideous quandary for the King, but Andrew’s association with Epstein - who so grievously preyed on young girls - is now tainting the monarchy and all the good work it does. Something has to be done,” she notes.

She then establishes: "Banning him from shoots etc would be another humiliation, for sure. But is it enough?"