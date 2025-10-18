Virginia Giuffre family releases statement after Prince Andrew makes big announcement

Virginia Giuffre’s family has released a statement after Prince Andrew decided to give up his titles, including the Duke of York.

The Fox News Digital quoted the family as saying, "We, the family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, believe that Prince Andrew’s decision to give up his titles is vindication for our sister and survivors everywhere.

“This decisive action is a powerful step forward in our fight to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child trafficking network to justice. Further, we believe it is appropriate for King Charles to remove the title of Prince."

The statement further reads, “This moment serves as victory for Virginia, who consistently maintained, ‘He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.’ This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by Epstein and his co-conspirators."

Earlier, Prince Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York under pressure from his brother King Charles, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew, 65, said in a bombshell announcement.

He said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III.

However, he again denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but said "We have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."