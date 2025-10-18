Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Andrew's decision

A royal insider has disclosed Sarah Ferguson’s reaction to her former husband Prince Andrew’s decision to give up royal titles.

Speaking to the Hello! the royal source said Sarah "will always support her former husband's decisions"

The insider also said that Sarah is comfortable with Prince Andrew’s decision.

The close confidant revealed, "She [Sarah] will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her this will not make a big difference."

Earlier, according to the Reuters, Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has taken a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

In a statement on Friday, Andrew said "the continued accusations about me" distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Meanwhile, there are also reports Sarah Ferguson will also no longer use the title of Duchess of York.