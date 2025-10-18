Prince William's key role in Prince Andrew decision comes to light

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s major role in Prince Andrew’s decision to give up royal title.

Writing for the Mirror, royal expert Russell Myers claims the Prince of Wales helped 'finally push Prince Andrew out' after huge Epstein lie exposed.

Russell claims that several high-profile meetings between King Charles, Prince William and their most senior officials took place to finally force Andrew out.

Prince Andrew apparently also revealed Prince William and other senior royals role in his decision by saying, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family.”

Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, took a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

Prince Andrew said, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also believes that Prince Andrew was "forced out."