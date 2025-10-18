 
Geo News

Prince William's key role in Prince Andrew decision comes to light

A royal expert also believes that Prince Andrew was "forced out"

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Prince Williams key role in Prince Andrew decision comes to light
Prince William's key role in Prince Andrew decision comes to light

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s major role in Prince Andrew’s decision to give up royal title.

Writing for the Mirror, royal expert Russell Myers claims the Prince of Wales helped 'finally push Prince Andrew out' after huge Epstein lie exposed.

Russell claims that several high-profile meetings between King Charles, Prince William and their most senior officials took place to finally force Andrew out.

Prince Andrew apparently also revealed Prince William and other senior royals role in his decision by saying, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family.”

Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, took a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

Prince Andrew said, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

Prince Williams key role in Prince Andrew decision comes to light

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also believes that Prince Andrew was "forced out." 

Virginia Giuffre family releases statement after Prince Andrew makes big announcement
Virginia Giuffre family releases statement after Prince Andrew makes big announcement
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision over royal title
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision over royal title
Meghan Markle celebrates 'big news' after Prince Andrew gives up royal title video
Meghan Markle celebrates 'big news' after Prince Andrew gives up royal title
Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of Female Founder' podcast hits major milestonee
Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of Female Founder' podcast hits major milestonee
Prince William's emotional promise to Princess Diana laid bare
Prince William's emotional promise to Princess Diana laid bare
Prince Harry, Prince William 'furious' over Meghan Markle's THIS move
Prince Harry, Prince William 'furious' over Meghan Markle's THIS move
Prince William to skip favorite team's key match
Prince William to skip favorite team's key match
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement