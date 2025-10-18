Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision over royal title

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision

Outspoken journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Andrew’s decision to renounce his title of Duke of York.

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace statement on Prince Andrew’s decision.

The royal expert tweeted, “BREAKING: Prince Andrew voluntarily gives up ALL his titles.”

Prince Andrew issues the statement saying: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first… I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan reacted, “Wow” followed by numerous fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public life in 2019 amid the Epstein scandal, will remain a prince, as he is the second son of the late queen Elizabeth II.

But he will no longer hold the title of Duke of York that she had conferred on him.

The British media reported that he would also give up membership of the prestigious Order of the Garter, the most senior knighthood in the British honours system, which dates to 1348.

Andrew´s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also no longer use the title of Duchess of York.