Buckingham Palace takes big step as Prince Andrew gives up royal title

Buckingham Palace took a major decision after King Charles younger brother Prince Andrew announced to give up royal title.

Following discussions with King Charles, Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father said in a bombshell announcement, “I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Hours after the palace released statement about Prince Andrew’s decision to media outlets, the office of King Charles decided to upload it on its official website.

It was posted with caption, “A statement by Prince Andrew, published 17 October 2025.”

The complete statement of Prince Andrew reads, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”