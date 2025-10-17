Sarah Ferguson upset Queen Elizabeth II with her ‘gluttony'

Sarah Ferguson’s toxic traits is laid bare by a former Royal staff member.

Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew in 1986, was disliked by the Royal staff due to her demanding nature.

Writing in his memoir ‘The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana,’ former Riyal butler Paul Burrell notes: “But the staff were up in arms early in the marriage. From the beginning, the royal newlyweds refused to leave their martial bed.

“The maids weren’t allowed to go into the bedroom to make the bed for days. When the couple did surface, they held lavish dinner, lunch and tea parties with all their friends.”

He further elaborated: “The kitchen staff were run off their feet. Even the Queen didn’t entertain so extravagantly. The royal chiefs were furious to be making food like it was an á la carte restaurant.

“They were used to serving food to the Queen and the Royal Family at set times. It was too much. The staff rebelled and protests were made to the Master of the Household who informed the Queen of her staff’s unhappiness.

He then noted: “She had to intervene and put a stop to the lavish gluttony. After all, she despised waste, deciding in advance which food should be cooked for her each day. So why should Andrew and Fergie be different?”