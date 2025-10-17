David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Netflix documentary in New York

David Beckham shows off snaps from his celebratory event for Victoria’s Netflix doc

David Beckham has just turned to social media and showed off the celebrations currently underway for his wife Victoria’s Netflix documentary.

The event, that is currently taking place in New York, alongside Vogue Magazine and Anna Wintour.

The documentary premiered on October 9th, 2025 and is a three-part series which has amassed over 1.7M viewers in its first week, according to Deadline and BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

The behind the scenes images showed one of David and Victoria together, then a picture of David and Anna sitting side by side in the theater before a shot of the theater itself was shown in the carousel.

