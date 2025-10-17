 
Geo News

Meghan Markle fears divorce if Prince Harry moves back to UK

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 17, 2025

Prince Harry’s royal reunion plans push Meghan Markle marriage to breaking point
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing serious strain in their marriage as tensions rise over the Duke of Sussex’s interest in reconnecting with royal family.

A source told Radar Online that the Duchess is “shocked” that Harry would even consider moving back to the UK after everything they've endured.

The Sussexes now seem to want different things, which Meghan fears would end up with a divorce, the insider noted.

While Harry is said to be open to mending ties with his family, Meghan has no desire to return to the UK due to alleged past mistreatment.

Harry "can be quite stubborn,” the insider said, adding that Meghan “isn't one to back down either.”

"If this disagreement can't be resolved, people around them fear it could lead to some explosive fights and maybe even divorce,” they added. 

The insider went on to note that the former Suits star is "upset" and doesn't want Harry taking their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to England, “where they aren't safe."

“They have a sheltered life, good schools, friends, protection” in the US, they said. “Meghan has already put her foot down to going back to a family that treated her so abominably."

"No one is denying Harry and Meghan love each other, but they don't see eye to eye," they concluded. 

