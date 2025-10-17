Princess Beatrice future plans don't ‘involve a desk at the palace'

Princess Beatrice makes huge decision to distance herself from royal duties

Princess Beatrice’s future plans don’t appear to involve a desk at the palace, as the royal continues to focus on her career, family life, and independence, claimed an expert.

While the Princess still holds a constitutional role as one of King Charles’s Counsellors of State, meaning she could step in for him if needed, Beatrice is said to be much happier building her own path outside the royal fold.

According to Radar Online, she is trying to balance her work in the tech and business world with raising her daughter, Sienna, and spending time with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son, Wolfie.

Close friends of the Princess told the publication that Beatrice is thriving away from royal pressure as they described them as a happy and a modern family.

"They're a happy, modern blended family," a friend shared. "Beatrice has really settled into who she is – and that doesn't involve a desk at the palace."

The publication further revealed that Beatrice’s decision came after her “disgraced” father Prince Andrew landed in another controversy.

As per a newly-revealed email Andrew told convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, "We are in this together.”

The email was sent a day after the infamous picture of the Duke of York with his arm around Virginia Giuffre was published in 2011.